5-star committed elsewhere tells TCI he still plans to visit Clemson

A five-star running back committed elsewhere says he is still planning to visit Clemson this summer.

El Campo (Texas) 2023 running back Rueben Owens had originally planned to be on campus from June 2-3 but didn’t end up making the trip. Instead, he visited LSU on June 2 and Alabama on June 4.

However, The Clemson Insider checked back in with Owens, and he told us he now plans to visit Clemson sometime at the end of this month or at the beginning of July but doesn’t have a date set in stone yet.

Owens (5-11, 190) has been committed to Texas since late February and says his verbal pledge to the Longhorns remains solid.

However, with over two dozen college offers to choose from, Owens is taking trips as he wants to check out different schools and explore other options.

“Things are great with Texas. That’s home, but it’s still early in my recruitment,” Owens said. “So I’m going to take visits and see other schools.”

In his first two years at El Campo High School, Owens has amassed more than 2,300 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2020, he ran for 1,511 yards and 22 touchdowns on 140 attempts (10.8 yards per carry) while adding five receptions for 114 yards and another score.

Owens is rated as a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, which touts him as the No. 4 prospect in the Lone Star State, No. 2 running back nationally and No. 24 overall prospect for the 2023 class.

