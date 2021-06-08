Clemson receiver not satisfied as he chases ultimate goal

Former Clemson wide receiver Deandre Hopkins was one of the NFL’s best players at his position in 2020, when he earned Pro Bowl honors and was named a second-team All-Pro.

Hopkins finished the season with 115 receptions for 1,407 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. His 115 receptions set a new single-season franchise record, breaking Larry Fitzgerald’s marks in 2015 and 2017.

However, despite all of the individual success Hopkins had in his first campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, he isn’t satisfied.

All Nuk cares about heading into the 2021 season is helping the Cardinals, who had an 8-8 record last season, make a run to the Super Bowl.

The Cardinals’ official Twitter account posted highlights of Hopkins from last season, and he responded, saying, “We chasing a ring, anything else isn’t good enough.”

We chasing a ring, anything else isn’t good enough. https://t.co/X1XiiMQ320 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 7, 2021

