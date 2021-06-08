Show starring Uiagalelei receives Emmy nomination

A sports documentary starring DJ Uiagalelei is in the running for a big honor.

The official Twitter account of St. John Bosco Football announced that the show “Into the Spotlight: DJ Uiagalelei” has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Into the Spotlight follows Uiagalelei throughout his senior season at St. John Bosco, one of the top high school football programs in the country. The film includes interviews with NFL players Adoree Jackson and Peter Richardson.

