Show starring Uiagalelei receives Emmy nomination

A sports documentary starring DJ Uiagalelei is in the running for a big honor.

The official Twitter account of St. John Bosco Football announced that the show “Into the Spotlight: DJ Uiagalelei” has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Into the Spotlight follows Uiagalelei throughout his senior season at St. John Bosco, one of the top high school football programs in the country. The film includes interviews with NFL players Adoree Jackson and Peter Richardson.

Excited to announce the show, Into The Spotlight, featuring our very own DJ Uiagalelei and Bosco Football’s magical run to the 2019 National Championship has been nominated for an Emmy! Let’s get this 🏆 #DestinationBosco pic.twitter.com/JdGD3Tjltk — Bosco Football (@boscofootball) June 8, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks