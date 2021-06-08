Teodosio named strength & conditioning All-American

Junior outfielder Bryce Teodosio was named a strength & conditioning All-American by National Strength & Conditioning Association (NCSA). Teodosio is the second Tiger to be honored by the organization, joining righthander Ryley Gilliam (2018).

Teodosio hit .235 with eight homers, three triples, four doubles, 21 RBIs, 25 runs and six steals in 52 games (50 starts) in 2021. He also did not commit an error in 125 chances as one of the nation’s best defensive outfielders. Teodosio earned All-ACC Tournament honors by going 5-for-8 with two homers, two triples, a double and seven RBIs in two games.

“Bryce has consistently dedicated himself to his physical preparation since arriving at Clemson as a freshman four years ago,” said Baseball Strength & Conditioning Coach Rick Franzblau. “He attacks every workout, warmup and sprint session with the same intensity and focus that he has roaming the outfield for the Tigers.

“He is one of the strongest athletes on the team, demonstrated by his 350-pound reverse lunge and 300-pound barbell row. Bryce is also one of the fastest athletes on the team, running a 6.5 60-yard dash.

“Bryce’s greatest contribution to the team has been the leadership that he has provided in the weight room and off the diamond. Whether it be firing up one of his teammates in the weight room or inviting one of the ‘weight-gain guys’ over for a steak dinner, he has exemplified the team credo of ‘plant trees you will never see.’”