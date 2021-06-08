Urban Meyer updates on Lawrence injury

Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer updated the media on Trevor Lawrence’s injury news.

According to Meyer, Lawrence was experiencing some hamstring tightness during organized team activities on Tuesday. He did not participate in red zone or two minute drills but did play in 7-on-7.

Jacksonville is going to give its No. 1 overall pick a day off and think he will be good to return to the field on Thursday with the extra day of rest.

Lawrence also threw a pair of interceptions on Tuesday including a pick six in 7-on-7 drills.

In Lawrence’s three seasons at Clemson he threw 90 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions.

Obviously there’s no reason to panic yet if you’re a Jaguars fan, after all there is a lot of time before the season kicks off.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had his hamstring tighten up at today's OTA, coach Urban Meyer said. Said he'll be fine and should work on Thursday. Lawrence didn't participate in red zone or two-minute drills and did throw two pick sixes in 7-on-7 work. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) June 8, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks