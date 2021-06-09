ACC coach has questions about Uiagalelei

Football

June 9, 2021

An ACC coach thinks the jury is still out on just how good D.J. Uiagalelei is.

Athlon Sports’ college football preview magazine includes anonymous quotes from coaches about other schools in their conference.

One coach was asked about Clemson’s new starting quarterback based on Uiagalelei’s small sample size from last season and seemed intrigued about the development of the Tigers’ offense under his leadership.

“The next man up at QB is really, really good,” the coach said. “I’m not sure if he’s the same sort of running threat that Trevor Lawrence was, which is something to watch.”

The coach questioned how offensive coordinator Tony Elliot will adjust the Clemson offense without Lawrence’s legs.

“I think it’s going to be a different offense because whenever they got in trouble or got out-schemed, they’d just run Trevor,” he said. “This kid is a giant, a very different athlete.”

