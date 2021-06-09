Big Dave can see his son suiting up for Saban

“Big Dave” Uiagalelei’s younger son, top 2023 recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, visited Clemson this past weekend and has now visited Alabama as well.

Here’s what Big Dave had to say on Twitter after meeting with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during Matayo’s visit:

I’m not going to lie, and I’m just being honest, after my meeting with Nick Saban, I can honestly see Matayo suiting up for Alabama. It’s something about a father recognizing and respecting another fathers hard work and love for their kids. Nick Saban gets it, some coaches don’t. pic.twitter.com/HD4cMPm5re — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) June 10, 2021

Matayo, a four-star defensive end/tight end from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), is ranked as a top-50 national prospect in the 2023 class (No. 47 overall) per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to Matayo on June 1.

Matayo’s cousin, Downey (Calif.) Warren four-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, does not yet have an offer from Clemson but received an offer from Alabama after camping there Monday.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks