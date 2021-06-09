Big Dave can see his son suiting up for Saban

Big Dave can see his son suiting up for Saban

Recruiting

Big Dave can see his son suiting up for Saban

By June 9, 2021 10:09 pm

By |

“Big Dave” Uiagalelei’s younger son, top 2023 recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, visited Clemson this past weekend and has now visited Alabama as well.

Here’s what Big Dave had to say on Twitter after meeting with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during Matayo’s visit:

Matayo, a four-star defensive end/tight end from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), is ranked as a top-50 national prospect in the 2023 class (No. 47 overall) per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to Matayo on June 1.

Matayo’s cousin, Downey (Calif.) Warren four-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, does not yet have an offer from Clemson but received an offer from Alabama after camping there Monday.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

The U.S. Senate appears to being doing little to help universities and college coaches when it comes to name, image and likeness. After a Senate hearing on Wednesday on the subject, it seems Congress is in no (…)

6hr

A former Clemson standout was recalled to the big leagues on Tuesday. Eli White who played for the Tigers from 2014-16 was called back up by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon after bouncing back and forth (…)

8hr

Former Clemson star Deshaun Watson may have his sights set on a new NFL franchise. In the last few weeks it has become more clear that Watson’s tenure with the Houston Texans is coming to a close. This (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home