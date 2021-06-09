Clemson great can only imagine what he could do in today’s college football

Clemson great can only imagine what he could do in today’s college football

Football

Clemson great can only imagine what he could do in today’s college football

By June 9, 2021 12:58 pm

By |

K.D. Dunn has enjoyed watching Clemson’s recent success on the football field.

Like many former Tigers from the 1981 National Championship team, Clemson’s recent success and national championship runs in 2016 and 2018 have led to a lot of reminiscing for the former All-ACC tight end.

“It is good to see that same feeling come back with them winning,” Dunn said. “I am always rooting for them and things like that. I have been behind them hundred percent. I believed in them each year and then they finally did it, and then they did it again. It is exciting. I feel like I was on the sideline.”

Dunn was a freshman 40 years ago when Little ole Clemson shocked the world and won the 1981 National Championship. No one gave them a chance to beat Nebraska in the 1982 Orange Bowl. However, the Tigers dominated the game and won 22-15.

The final score was not an indication of how much the Tigers dominated the game. After the game, legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne said Clemson was the most physical team they played all season.

“It was a magical year in 1981,” Dunn recalls. “No one ever thought Clemson (could win), and no one did not even know where Clemson was at the time.”

Dunn is considered one of the greatest tight ends to play at Clemson. Though the tight end position was not utilized in college football the way it is used today, he still had a great career at Clemson.

“The tight end position has changed a lot. I probably would have been drafted a little higher if I was playing now,” he said with a big grin.

Dunn was first-team All-ACC selection in 1983 after he caught 17 passes for 236 yards and five touchdowns. He followed up his junior season with a career-best 19 receptions for a career-high 261 yards and two touchdowns in 1984.

He finished his Clemson career with 44 catches for 561 yards and nine touchdowns from 1981-’84.

To compare Dunn’s numbers to that of Jordan Leggett’s when Clemson won the national championship in 2016, it is like comparing apples to oranges. Leggett caught 46 passes for 736 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016 alone.

“Right now, they are splitting them out. They are going in motion. They are lining them out wide and some of them are going against the cornerbacks, I like that,” Dunn said. “With the spread offense, you can do a lot with it, especially with the tight end. If you have a big and fast tight end, you can matchup with any corner, safety, free safety and even a linebacker in the wide-open space.

“You would love to get your hands on it. The spread would have done me well.”

Dunn did alright for himself, though. He was drafted in the fifth-round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Cardinals and played four seasons in the league.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

51m

Former Clemson star Deshaun Watson may have his sights set on a new NFL franchise. In the last few weeks it has become more clear that Watson’s tenure with the Houston Texans is coming to a close. This (…)

2hr

Clemson’s Caden Grice was named a freshman All-American as a first baseman by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday. The Greer, S.C. native hit .317 with 15 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 53 RBIs, 40 runs, a (…)

2hr

A Clemson student-athlete officially announced he is going pro and will not return for an extra year of eligibility. The Clemson Insider first alerted our readers to this back on April 22. Jonathan Baehre (…)

3hr

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School was well represented throughout the first couple of sessions of Dabo Swinney Camp. In attendance last Thursday was Class of 2024 ATH  Joseph Stone Jr.  “The camp was (…)

4hr

There is a chance former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson could avoid big fines next week. According to Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, the former Clemson quarterback could avoid (…)

5hr

Michael Wilhelm, the oldest son of Hall of Fame Clemson baseball coach Bill Wilhelm has passed away, according to former assistant Clemson sports information director Al Adams. Bill Wilhelm was the head coach (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home