Tiger named Freshman All-American

Clemson’s Caden Grice was named a freshman All-American as a first baseman by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday.
The Greer, S.C. native hit .317 with 15 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 53 RBIs, 40 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, .427 on-base percentage and two steals in 51 games. Grice led the team in homers, RBIs, runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He also totaled 14 strikeouts in 10.0 innings pitched over five appearances (three starts) on the mound.
Grice’s selection marked the seventh year in a row a Tiger received freshman All-America honors, joining Reed Rohlman (2015), Seth Beer (2016), Logan Davidson (2017), Spencer Strider (2018), Davis Sharpe (2019) and Geoffrey Gilbert (2020).
—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications
