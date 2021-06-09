Tiger named Freshman All-American

Baseball

June 9, 2021

Clemson’s Caden Grice was named a freshman All-American as a first baseman by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday.

The Greer, S.C. native hit .317 with 15 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 53 RBIs, 40 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, .427 on-base percentage and two steals in 51 games. Grice led the team in homers, RBIs, runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He also totaled 14 strikeouts in 10.0 innings pitched over five appearances (three starts) on the mound.

Grice’s selection marked the seventh year in a row a Tiger received freshman All-America honors, joining Reed Rohlman (2015), Seth Beer (2016), Logan Davidson (2017), Spencer Strider (2018), Davis Sharpe (2019) and Geoffrey Gilbert (2020).

