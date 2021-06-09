Venables rolls out the orange carpet for nation's No. 1 linebacker today

Clemson’s staff played host Wednesday to the nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class.

Andrean High School (Merrillville, Ind.) five-star Drayk Bowen made his way to campus and received the priority treatment from Clemson’s staff, especially defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

TCI was told by a source that Venables was all over the visit and gave Bowen a personal tour of the campus, which is not the norm for most recruiting visits.

Venables showed Bowen around the stadium and facilities and showed him all the bells and whistles of the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, taking him by the bowling alley.

The visit and all of the attention Bowen received certainly had to leave a big impression on him.

Bowen (6-2, 215) was formally offered by Clemson on June 1 and told TCI after receiving the offer that the Tigers are high on his list of around two dozen offers.

“It’s definitely near the top,” he said. “It (the offer) has kind of been surreal almost, that caliber of a school. But they’re definitely up there for me, and so it’s been really cool.”

Bowen has upcoming trips scheduled to Alabama (June 23), Auburn (June 24) and LSU (June 25).

Bowen is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Indiana, No. 1 linebacker nationally and No. 25 overall prospect for the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. As a sophomore last season, he amassed 80 tackles including 13 for loss and five sacks.

