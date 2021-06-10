Big news regarding August graduation at Clemson

Clemson University officials announced Thursday graduation will return to main campus in August. Doctoral hooding will be held on Thursday, August 5 while commencement ceremonies for bachelor’s and master’s degree candidates will take place on Thursday, August 5 or Friday, August 6.

A full schedule of ceremonies is being developed and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

courtesy of Clemson University

