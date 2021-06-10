Clemson's 'twin towers' arrive for weekend visit

Collin Sadler and Blake Miller are reunited.

With Clemson’s elite retreat set for this weekend, the Tigers will host their Class of 2022 commits on campus.

Both Sadler and Miller are already in town and the future teammates met up on Thursday night.

The two offered their verbal commitments just five days apart back in late October and early November of 2020.

Sadler (6-5, 295) verbally committed to Clemson back in November. The local product from Greenville is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina and the No. 18 ranked offensive tackle in the Class of ‘22, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Miller (6-6, 315) verbally committed in October. Hailing from Strongsville (Oh.), Miller is the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 21 ranked offensive tackle in the Class of ‘22, per the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson will finally get a preview this weekend of what could be a formidable tackle duo for years to come.