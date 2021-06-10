Some good news about Clemson QB

There is some good news on Clemson backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh.

After working in a boot at Dabo Swinney’s High School Football Camps last week, Phommachanh was not wearing one Thursday as camp No. 5 began behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Phommachanh tore his Achilles in his left football near the end of Clemson’s Spring Game on April 3.

Last month, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said on the ACC Network’s Packer & Durham Show that Phommachanh’s rehab was going well and they’re encouraged about where he is during the process.

“I anticipate at some point we will be able to move him back in and get some work out of him,” Elliott said. “We got some freshmen coming in that are highly recruited. We have a couple of walk-ons coming in. So, obviously, with Taisun going down in the spring game, it creates a little bit of anxiety, but as we progress and see kind of how he is progressing with his recovery, we feel good where we are at.”

Phommachanh tore his Achilles in the last few minutes of the Spring Game after he hit tight end Davis Allen for a 23-yard gain, setting up the game-winning touchdown a few plays later.

Phommachanh finished the Spring Game 14-of-25 for 163 yards, including 9-for-11 passing for 123 yards in the fourth quarter, and a 16-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata.

