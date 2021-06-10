Swinney Camp Day 5 Afternoon Notebook

For Day 5 of Dabo Swinney Camp, the afternoon session was given a bit of a jolt with an unexpected name arriving on campus.

There weren’t too many outstanding differences between Thursday’s morning and afternoon portions, but two highly-touted 4-stars did work out.

Here are The Clemson Insider’s observations and notes from Thursday afternoon:

Tausili Akana, who is the nation’s No. 1 ranked linebacker in the Class of 2023, arrived for the afternoon session of Swinney Camp. Akana (6-4, 225) was shown around campus on a golf cart by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and participated in drills with the linebackers.

Akana is originally from Kahuku, Hawaii, however, he recently played his sophomore season at Wasatch High School in Heber City, Utah, due to the uncertainty of high school sports in the Aloha State.

Clemson has recently emphasized courting some of the nation’s top linebackers. Venables rolled out the red carpet for Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean High School 5-star Drayk Bowen, who was on campus Wednesday. Bowen (6-2, 215) is rated as the No. 25 overall prospect in the country for the ‘23 Class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Bowen did not participate in Thursday’s camp.

Though, another important visitor did. Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School Class of 2022 4-star WR Andre Greene, Jr. participated in drills after spending the morning visiting campus. Greene is the No. 5 overall prospect from the state of Virginia, No. 22 wide receiver in the ‘22 class and No. 155 prospect nationally, per 247Sports Composite.

Greene looked smooth in the drills he participated in, ran clean routes and made some impressive grabs.

Another wide receiver worth mentioning is a current Tiger. Freshman wideout and Atlanta native Dacari Collins was helping out with the receivers Thursday. It’s the first time Collins has been spotted as a camp counselor throughout the first five sessions of Swinney camp.

As for Commerce (Ga.) 2024 RB Sammy Brown, he worked out at both linebacker and running back for the Tigers on Thursday.

Another surprise name in attendance was Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep 2023 4-star Josiah Trotter. The recently offered linebacker was in attendance as a spectator but did not work out. Trotter is the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.

Staying at the linebacker position, Amite (La.) 2022 3-star Javae Gilmore, who is listed as a linebacker, worked out with the tight ends Thursday.