Recruiting

Top DE target reacts to Clemson visit

By June 10, 2021 11:08 am

Clemson played host this week to a top defensive end target in the class of 2022.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jihaad Campbell was on campus and had this to say on Twitter about his visit:

Prior to this week, the only time Campbell had been to Clemson was last October when he and his mother attended the Tigers’ game vs. Boston College at Death Valley.

In March, Campbell narrowed down his list of more than 30 scholarship offers when he dropped a top eight featuring Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

Florida hosted Campbell for an official visit last week.

Campbell (6-3, 215) is ranked as the No. 5 edge defender and No. 92 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Campbell played his first three years of high school at Timber Creek in Erial, N.J., before transferring to IMG Academy in January.

