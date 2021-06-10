Watson dodges one bullet

By Will Vandervort | June 10, 2021 7:55 am ET

Though there is no news on Deshaun Watson’s legal situation, the embattled quarterback did get some good news on Wednesday.

The Houston Texans decided they will not hold mandatory minicamp next week. That means the former Clemson star will avoid big fines.

According to Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, the former Clemson quarterback will avoid paying $93,085 in fines now that the Texans have followed the lead of other NFL teams and elected to cancel next week’s minicamp.

Indianapolis and Philadelphia announced last month they would not have the traditional three-day minicamp — the only part of the offseason program that’s mandatory.

Watson will avoid paying fines of $15,515 for the first day, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third.

Watson hasn’t participated in the offseason program because he wants to be traded. The Texans are expected to accommodate him at some point after his legal problems are resolved.

