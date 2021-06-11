Big OL enjoyed ‘everything’ about Clemson, already planning return visit

One standout offensive lineman who made his way to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp was Falentha Carswell, a big 6-foot-7, 275-pound rising senior from Washington County High School in Sandersville, Ga.

The class of 2022 prospect competed in the morning session of camp on June 6 and also toured the facilities while on campus.

“It was great,” Carswell said to The Clemson Insider of his time spent in Tiger Town.

Carswell added that “everything” about his experience during the camp visit stood out to him.

“I liked the coaches,” he said. “It was competitive and fun … The coaches and the relationship we had, it was fun.”

The coaches gave Carswell good reviews of his performance at camp and want him to return to campus for another visit in the near future, something he is already planning to do.

“I did great,” he said of what he heard from the coaches about his camp showing. “They want me to come back up there, so I’m going to go back up there one day this month.”

Clemson already owns commitments from a couple of offensive linemen, but the Tigers are exploring the possibility of taking a third O-lineman in the 2022 class.

The topic of a potential offer from the Tigers came up during Carswell’s conversations with the coaches.

“When I keep working with them, it might come like that,” he said. “So, I’ve just got to keep working. They just said keep working.”

A basketball player who has yet to play a down of varsity high school football, Carswell has nonetheless generated plenty of football interest on the recruiting trail of late and has emerged as a Power Five football prospect, with offers coming in from Oregon, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Miami in the last month.

Should Clemson jump into the mix with an offer, Carswell says it would shut things down as far as his recruitment is concerned.

“It would end everything,” he said.

Carswell has also been to Alabama, Georgia and Georgia Tech since the dead period ended June 1 and was slated to visit Miami this weekend before heading to Oregon on June 24.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks