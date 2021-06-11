Camp visit earns top-50 prospect Clemson offer

Clemson has handed out a new offer.

After participating in the final day of Dabo Swinney Camp, Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 2023 4-star OT Monroe Freeling, picked up an offer from the Tigers.

Freeling (6-7, 276) is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 3 ranked offensive lineman and No. 43 national player in the ’23 Class, per 247Sports.

The local product currently holds offers from Power 5 programs like Arizona State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee, to name a few.

