Clemson makes a move with 4-star receiver

Clemson has made a major move with a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2022, extending a scholarship offer to Andre Greene Jr. of St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Va.

Greene (6-3, 180) traveled to campus for a visit and competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday. He becomes just the second uncommitted wideout in the 2022 class to earn an offer from the Tigers, joining Spearman (Texas) four-star Brenen Thompson.

Greene, who claims more than 50 total offers, trimmed down his list last month when he released a top 15 comprised of Florida, Texas, Miami, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Virginia, Oklahoma and Florida State.

The only reason Greene didn’t include Clemson in his top group is because the Tigers hadn’t yet offered, but now that they have, expect them to be a leading contender in his recruitment moving forward.

“Clemson has always been a school I really liked from the beginning. I just didn’t have the offer,” he told The Clemson Insider recently. “They are obviously one of the top programs in the country for many different reasons. With that said and the relationship we have established over the last year, if the offer were to come, it would definitely put them as one of my top choices.”

Greene is ranked as high as the No. 8 receiver and No. 85 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

After a great talk with coach Swinney at the end of camp, I am extremely excited to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University!! #GoTigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/bVCLQOxHuJ — Andre Greene Jr (@DreGreeneJr) June 11, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks