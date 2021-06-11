Dabo Swinney Camp Day 6 Afternoon Notebook

The Dabo Swinney Camp officially came to a close on Friday afternoon.



Six separate sessions finally concluded, following the afternoon portion of events. At this point, the verbal commits had left, but there were still plenty of big names on campus, especially ahead of Clemson’s Elite Retreat this coming weekend.

Here are The Clemson Insider’s observations and notes from Friday afternoon’s session:

As expected, Milton (Fla.) 4-star 2023 WR Raymond Cottrell was in attendance and working out on Friday afternoon. Cottrell (6-3, 205) is the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Florida, No. 12-ranked wide receiver and No. 70-ranked player in the ‘23 class, per 247Sports Composite.

Another wide receiver worth mentioning is Ramsey (NJ.) Don Bosco Prep ‘23 WR Omaree Walker. He is a relative of Tajh Boyd’s family. TCI learned that Walker works out with NFL wide receivers like Mohamed Sanu and Elijah Moore in the offseason.

On the defensive side of the ball, a notable name that was touring the campus and walking around camp: Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 4-star edge rusher Caleb Herring (pictured above), who is the No. 1 player from the state of Tennessee and No. 4 pass-rushing prospect in the ‘23 class.

Also working out with the defensive linemen was Durham (N.C.) Life Christian Academy ‘22 edge rusher D’Andre Martin. While Martin only holds offers from Virginia Tech and Florida A&M, he’s starting to blow up on the camp circuit. Martin’s a late bloomer, but he’s grown two inches and added 50 pounds over the past year, his coach told TCI.

Additionally, there was a local name on hand, Sumter (S.C.) 4-star DL Monteque Rhames.

Another name that was in attendance, Sharpsburg (Ga.) Trinity Christian School ‘23 ATH Aaron Gates. While Gates was on hand last Saturday, he didn’t work out due to an unspecified injury. This time around, Gates worked with the defensive backs. He currently holds offers from Power 5 programs like Georgia Tech, Kentucky Pittsburgh and Michigan State.

Miami (Fla.) Edison 2022 3-star OLB Leon Hart Jr. did not work this afternoon. He was among players watching on the sideline and a part of a huge contingency that arrived this morning from the Miami-based school.

