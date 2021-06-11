Dabo Swinney Camp Day 6 Morning Notebook

The final day of Dabo Swinney Camp included some of the biggest blue-chip prospects at Clemson since Arch Manning was on campus last week.

Friday offered a look at players that have already committed to Clemson and those that the Tigers have interest in, ahead of this weekend’s Elite Retreat. Here are The Clemson Insider’s observations and notes from the morning portion of Swinney Camp.

Friday morning was highlighted by four current commits — Austin (Texas) Westlake 4-star Cade Klubnik and Myrtle Beach (S.C.) 4-star WR Adam Randall. And, the ‘twin towers,’ Strongsville (Ohio) 4-star OL Blake Miller and Greenville (S.C.) 4-star OL Collin Sadler.

Klubnik (6-2, 186) received the majority of attention from Clemson’s offensive coaching staff in the group of quarterbacks. Offensive analyst J.P. Losman and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter were very hands-on with the Texas product, coaching him up and encouraging him on the throws he was making during some of the accuracy and precision drills.

Swinney came in to give some pointers when Klubnik was throwing to receivers, including his future teammate — Randall.

Both Klubnik and Randall are in town for this weekend’s Elite Retreat but stopped by this morning to work out on the final day of Swinney Camp. Klubnik is the No. 4 ranked quarterback and No. 28 overall prospect in Rivals’ Class of 2022 rankings. Randall is the No. 4-ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina and No. 23 overall wide receiver in the Class of ‘22, according to 247Sports Composite.

Klubnik and Randall connected on some passes, showing off a potential connection down the road.

Other notable receivers in attendance also happen to be teammates. Miami (Fla.) Edison 4-star Nathaniel Joseph was out there, in addition to British Mitchell. Both guys are Class of 2023 prospects and were cheering each other on throughout Friday morning’s drills.

Friday was a big day for the offensive linemen. In attendance this morning were Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy teammates: ‘23 4-star OL Monroe Freeling and ‘22 OL Jacob Ashley.

Other defensive linemen in attendance were Allen (Texas) 5-star DL David Hicks, Jr. and Warner Robins (Ga.) 2023 5-star DL Victor Burley.

Another Edison High School player that was on campus Friday was University of Florida commit 4-star DL Francois Nolton. The Miami area high school had a ton of players on hand, including Notlon, who has been a hard commit to the Gators since Feb. 5.

Working out with the linebackers was Philadelphia (Pa.) St Joe’s Prep 4-star LB Josiah Trotter. He’s the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. The younger Trotter is the No. 11-ranked linebacker in the Class of ‘23. The Tigers have now brought in a highly-touted ‘23 linebacker in three consecutive days.

Speaking of brothers, Trevor Etienne arrived on campus for Friday’s camp. While he didn’t work out, Travis Etienne’s younger brother was among those watching from the sidelines. The 4-star running back recently narrowed down his recruitment to a dozen teams, which includes Clemson.

Additionally, TCI was able to confirm that Milton (Fla.) 4-star WR Raymond Cottrell was touring campus this morning and will be working out this afternoon.

