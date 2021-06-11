Future continues to look bright for Clemson Football

The future looks bright for Clemson football.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg released his future power rankings for the next three seasons of college football and has the Tigers in the mix continuing to compete for championships.

Rittenberg slotted Clemson at No. 2 behind Alabama despite the Tigers outperforming the Crimson Tide in terms of unit rankings.

He gave Clemson the second overall spot in quarterback play, put it at No. 3 in offense and gave it the top spot in terms of future defense.

Rittenberg hesitated to put it higher on the list because of the possibility the Tigers could lose a coordinator of the next three seasons.

Check out his full rankings and analysis here.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!