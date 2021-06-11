Lawrence winning over his teammates

A Jaguars wide receiver spoke highly of former Clemson quarterback and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence on Friday.

Laviska Shenault Jr. looked impressive a wide out as a rookie last season. Shenault started 12 games for Jacksonville last season and caught 58 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns.

Shenault joined Good Morning Football on Friday and hyped up Lawrence based off his performance during organized team activities.

“He’s great. He’s always ready to learn,” Shenault said. “He’s throwing passes before guys come out of their routes.”

The Jaguars return to their facility on June 15 at the start of minicamp.

