Lee taking his NIL cues from Swinney, Brownell

Name, image and likeness conversation ramped up again this week as the Senate held a hearing on Wednesday about pushing a national standard for compensation of college athletes through legislation.

Like any new standard coaches vary in opinion and are unclear how student-athletes and programs will respond to the new rule once a standard is set.

For coaches of borderline revenue and non-revenue sports if and how the NIL will affect them is even more in the air.

Clemson baseball head coach Monte Lee joined JB and Goldwater on their Charleston show and gave his two cents on how the NIL could affect college baseball.

But for Lee the key lies with how it affects football and basketball first.

“I want to sit back and see how this translates in the college world with football first and then basketball so I can see how it will translate to baseball,” Lee said. “I don’t see it affecting baseball quite yet and we haven’t discussed it a lot with coaches from other programs.”

Five states passed NIL bills that take effect on July 1, 2021, including Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and New Mexico. South Carolina and 17 other states have passed bills that take affect at a later date.

The Palmetto State’s bill does not begin until July of 2022 which could put Clemson at a disadvantage on the recruiting trail if a national standard lags behind.

Lee thinks the NIL carries both positive and negative consequences but will wait to learn his lesson from the Tigers’ head football coach Dabo Swinney and head basketball coach Brad Brownell.

“I’m sure we’ll get a really good lesson from Dabo and Brad,” Lee said. ‘They will be the ones who have to deal with it first before us.”

