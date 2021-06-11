More bad news for Georgia at wide receiver

The Georgia football team’s receiving corps took another hit on Friday.

Veteran wideout Demetris Robertson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

A former five-star recruit and the top-ranked receiver in the 2016 recruiting class, Robertson has 1,280 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in his career.

Robertson recorded a total of 42 catches for 443 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs in the past two seasons after transferring from Cal, where he had 57 catches for 837 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons.

The Bulldogs also lost star wide receiver George Pickens when he tore his ACL in spring practice in March.

UGA opens the 2021 season against Clemson in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks