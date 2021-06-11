One of nation's top corners ‘shocked’ by Clemson offer

The Clemson football program sent out a big offer last week to one of the country’s top cornerback prospects who happens to have a family tie to the university.

Roswell (Ga.) High School four-star class of 2023 recruit Ethan Nation – the younger brother of a former Clemson Rally Cat – received an offer from the Tigers following his visit to campus last Friday.

“It felt surreal,” Nation said to TCI of the offer. “Being my dream school growing up, being to all those games when my sister was at Clemson and being a Rally Cat … So, it was really surprising. I didn’t really think I was going to get one at that time, but I was shocked.”

Nation (6-0, 170) is obviously familiar with Clemson but enjoyed getting a more in-depth tour of the campus and facilities from the Tiger staff.

“It was really good,” he said. “I loved the family environment. They showed me around campus, and it was really beautiful. I loved it.”

The coaching staff made Nation – the No. 11 corner in the 2023 class per 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite – feel at home during his time in Tiger Town.

“They were just showing me around campus,” he said. “They were showing me what type of defenses they ran, what coverages they ran. They were all pretty welcoming.”

Nation was joined on campus last Friday by another one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects in the 2023 clas, Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood five-star AJ Harris, and the two spent plenty of time together hanging out at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

“It seemed like he enjoyed it,” Nation said of Harris. “We were just like little kids in there. We were playing basketball, we were golfing.”

Nation visited Alabama this week and has upcoming trips scheduled to Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Southern Cal.