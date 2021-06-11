Talking head sides with SEC

June 11, 2021 9:57 pm

A big time sports analyst sided with the SEC surrounding the College Football Playoff expansion news on Thursday.

Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd tweeted his response to the CFP expansion talk by hyping up the SEC.

In his estimate the 12 team playoff is pointless because the SEC will just clean house.

