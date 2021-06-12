4-star DE feeling the love from Clemson

Clemson is showing some love to one of its defensive end targets in the 2022 class.

Samuel Okunlola from Thayer Academy in Brockton, Mass., tweeted out a cool graphic he received from the Tigers:

Appreciate the love from Clemson University! pic.twitter.com/QoprRNJ4cz — Samuel Okunlola (@Samokunlola87) June 13, 2021

Okunlola (6-4, 220) is ranked as the country’s No. 12 defensive end by Rivals, which considers him a top-250 national prospect (No. 232 overall) in the 2022 class.

Clemson extended an offer to Okunlola in March.

“It felt exciting,” Okunlola said to The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “It’s definitely a good feeling, getting an offer from one of the best schools in the country.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!