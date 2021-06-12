4-star DE feeling the love from Clemson

4-star DE feeling the love from Clemson

Recruiting

4-star DE feeling the love from Clemson

By June 12, 2021 9:28 pm

By |

Clemson is showing some love to one of its defensive end targets in the 2022 class.

Samuel Okunlola from Thayer Academy in Brockton, Mass., tweeted out a cool graphic he received from the Tigers:

Okunlola (6-4, 220) is ranked as the country’s No. 12 defensive end by Rivals, which considers him a top-250 national prospect (No. 232 overall) in the 2022 class.

Clemson extended an offer to Okunlola in March.

“It felt exciting,” Okunlola said to The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “It’s definitely a good feeling, getting an offer from one of the best schools in the country.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

It’s said time and time again, but Clemson is just different when it comes to officially extending scholarships to players. The Tigers officially offered Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy (…)

6hr

It is no surprise that these two Tigers are already making waves in Jacksonville. John Reid of the Florida Times-Union recapped organized team activities on Friday before the Jaguars open minicamp (…)

7hr

The NCAA Transfer Portal created total chaos in college athletics this season with hundreds of players leaving their schools for supposedly greener pastures. The one-year transfer rule implemented by the NCAA (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home