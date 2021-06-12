Finebaum explains who's the biggest winner in new CFP

The College Football Playoff Management Committee submitted a proposal on Thursday to expand the playoff to 12 teams which has led to a variety of reactions from fans and media members.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich gave insight on why the committee chose to expand straight to 12 teams rather than six or eight to start.

“At the heart of this decision to move to 12 teams is participation,” Dinich said on Get Up Friday. “The Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby also said something very revealing yesterday when he said that it stinks to be left out.”

The Big 12 missed the CFP in its first season of existence when TCU and Baylor were both left out of the party. The feeling of a conference missing the playoff proved the biggest motivator in Bowlsby’s words.

“So the sting of being left out and wanting to open it up to more teams plus Bowlsby said when you get to this system in October and November you are talking about 25 or 30 teams still being in the conversation not just a handful,” Dinich said.

Paul Finebaum thinks college football fans are the biggest winners with increased participation across the sport because more fans will be invested in the process.

“As opposed to the past unless you were an Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State or Oklahoma fan you really didn’t feel like you belonged,” Finebaum said. “You mention Coastal Carolina, the fact that Coastal Carolina could be in the College Football Playoff for me is the biggest breakthrough.”

