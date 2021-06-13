4-star Colorado QB impressed by Clemson's family atmosphere

While the second week of Dabo Swinney Camp wasn’t thrilled to the brim with quarterback prospects, there were still some talented arms on campus.



One of those gunslingers is Colorado Springs (CO.) Vista Ridge 4-star QB Brayden Dorman, who was on campus Thursday. Dorman (6-5, 205) is the No. 1 player in Colorado and No. 9 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2023 Class, per 247Sports.

“I loved Clemson, the facilities were amazing,” Dorman told The Clemson Insider. I loved talking to and meeting all the coaches. I think the thing that stood out to me the most was how invested they are with their own families. They always involve their families or will make time for their families, no matter what.”

Dorman’s answer regarding family isn’t an unfamiliar one. Clemson has sold itself on being a family program and a lot of recruits come away with that feeling after visiting campus, Dorman especially.

The Colorado-based quarterback took a lot away from his visit, working closely with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and offensive analyst J.P. Losman.

“I definitely thought I got better after the camp,” he said. “It was a group of great coaches.”

Clemson’s coaching staff spent a lot of time working with Dorman, as it was their first opportunity to get him on campus and see him in person.

“It’s been great,” Dorman said of his relationship with the coaching staff. “I talk to Coach Streeter and Coach Losman pretty much once a week and it was great to finally meet them in person. They are definitely very sociable people, so it isn’t hard one bit to have a great conversation. They are also super energetic and have a passion for the game.”

Now, Dorman will patiently wait for a potential offer, following his experience at Swinney Camp.

“I would say if they were to offer, they would be high on my list,” he said. “Clemson is a great school, [both] academically and football-wise.”

