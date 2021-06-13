5-star safety has 'great experience' at Clemson's Elite Retreat

As Clemson concludes its Elite Retreat, the feedback from this weekend’s festivities has been nothing but positive.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 5-star S Keon Sabb told The Clemson Insider his time at the Elite Retreat was “going well.”

Sabb (6-2, 200) is the No. 22 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite.

Clemson’s coaching staff, which Sabb labels as “good people,” has made it known that the elite safety is a “top priority” in his class, he said.

Back on June 1, Sabb released a top-6 list, which obviously included the Tigers, in addition to Oregon, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU. Sabb just got back from a visit at Penn State, but he made his way down for an important stay at Clemson this weekend.

As Sabb’s recruitment heats up, he’s continued to strengthen a relationship with Clemson’s staff, including Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“He’s a great guy, [a] man of faith and awesome leader,” Sabb said of Swinney.

“[I have a] really good relationship with Dabo and Coach Brent, Mickey,” he added. “I had a great experience.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!