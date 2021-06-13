For local running back, coming to Clemson would be an 'honor'

There were plenty of players on hand from Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork High School during this past weekend at Dabo Swinney Camp.

Among them was Class of 2023 running back Jarvis Green.

Green (5-11, 185) was impressed with what his local school had to offer, between the family feel and the feedback he received from the coaching staff.

“I liked the camp and the facility,” Green told The Clemson Insider, “and how the coaches greeted me as family. What stood out the most was the players who are on Clemson, give you info while you’re doing a drill and trying to make you a better player.”



Among the players on the Tigers’ current roster that helped out as coaches last week were running backs, Darien Rencher, Phil Mafah and Will Shipley.

Most importantly, Green received a lot of notes to take home with him from former Clemson star and current running backs coach, C.J. Spiller.

“I received a lot of feedback from Coach Spiller,” Green said, “which will [lead me] on to becoming a great player on-and-off the field. I think Coach Spiller is an amazing coach.”

Clemson is at the top of the list for the local product, as he looks to continue building a relationship with the coaching staff.

“Clemson is high in my recruitment right now,” Green said,” because growing up in South Carolina and [living[ here now, [it] would mean an honor to be able to play close to home.”