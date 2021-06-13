In-state OL commits to Clemson, talks decision with TCI

An in-state prospect that was on campus for the Elite Retreat this weekend has committed to Clemson.

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal School 2022 offensive lineman Mason Johnstone announced his commitment to Clemson on Sunday afternoon following the Elite Retreat.

Johnstone (6-7, 250) will be a preferred walk-on.

“I’ve been a Clemson Tiger since birth,” the local product told The Clemson Insider. “Staying home and playing for this town and school is a dream that I’ve had for a long time. I knew from the moment that I started playing football that I wanted to play in the orange and purple. Being able to live out that dream is truly a blessing.”

Johnstone chose Clemson over offers from BYU and Stetson.

“The coaches were super excited,” he said. “They really believe in me and believe that I can be a great football player. It’s up to me to match their optimism with hard work.”

Johnstone feels he has a lot to offer the Clemson football program as a player and teammate, on and off the field.

“The biggest thing that I’ll be bringing to the table is the commitment to upholding the Clemson culture and dedicating myself to my teammates and coaches,” he said. “Above all I’m going to help bring championships to this program in whatever way I can.”

Blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University! Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, the amazing staff at Clemson and most importantly God for this dream come true! Go Tigers!💜🧡 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/rbxJVcaEaW — Mason Johnstone (@msnjhnstn) June 13, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!