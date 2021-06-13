No. 1 Palmetto State recruit: 'How bout them Tigers'

No. 1 Palmetto State recruit: 'How bout them Tigers'

Recruiting

No. 1 Palmetto State recruit: 'How bout them Tigers'

By June 13, 2021 6:01 pm

By |

The top-ranked prospect in the Palmetto State and one of the nation’s top cornerbacks visited Clemson this weekend.

Mauldin (S.C.) four-star Jeadyn Lukus was on campus for the Elite Retreat and enjoyed himself as evidenced by his post on Twitter Sunday evening:

Lukus (6-2, 185) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2022 class by 247Sports and Rivals, both of which consider him a top-50 national prospect regardless of position.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Clemson played host this weekend to a longtime priority defensive tackle target. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star Travis Shaw attended the Tigers’ Elite Retreat and reacted to the visit on social (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home