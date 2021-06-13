No. 1 Palmetto State recruit: 'How bout them Tigers'

The top-ranked prospect in the Palmetto State and one of the nation’s top cornerbacks visited Clemson this weekend.

Mauldin (S.C.) four-star Jeadyn Lukus was on campus for the Elite Retreat and enjoyed himself as evidenced by his post on Twitter Sunday evening:

How bout them tigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/TyV0q1ChcD — Jeadyn Lukus (@jlukus04) June 13, 2021

Lukus (6-2, 185) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2022 class by 247Sports and Rivals, both of which consider him a top-50 national prospect regardless of position.

