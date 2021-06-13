Trevor Etienne sure looks good in orange

A big-time recruit who happens to be the younger brother of a recent Clemson star was on campus this weekend.

Jennings (La.) four-star running back Trevor Etienne, Travis’s brother, attended the Tigers’ Elite Retreat and took to Twitter after the visit this afternoon, posting pictures from the visit photoshoot:

Trevor Etienne (5-10, 210) is ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 75 overall prospect in the 2022 class. As a junior last season, he rushed for 1,242 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns en route to first-team Class 3A all-state recognition.

Last weekend, he released a top 10 that included Clemson along with Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.

