5-star specialist picks up Clemson offer

Clemson has extended an offer to a five-star specialist in the class of 2022.

Punter Jackson Smith (pictured above right) reported an offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Smith (6-5, 225) told The Clemson Insider it is a preferred walk-on offer.

Smith attends Saraland (Ala.) High School. He is rated as a five-star punter by NKR, while he is ranked as the No. 5 punter in the country according to Kohl’s.

Smith also has an offer from Southern Miss.

Hard work pays off! After an awesome phone call with @bspiers28 I am thankful to announce that I have earned my second offer from THE Clemson University @ClemsonFB @tjkelly17 @Zac_Everett93 GO TIGERS🤍🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/puYlcgMxe8 — Jackson Smith ‘22 (@jack_smith2022) June 14, 2021

