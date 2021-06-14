5-star specialist picks up Clemson offer

By June 14, 2021 4:16 pm

Clemson has extended an offer to a five-star specialist in the class of 2022.

Punter Jackson Smith (pictured above right) reported an offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Smith (6-5, 225) told The Clemson Insider it is a preferred walk-on offer.

Smith attends Saraland (Ala.) High School. He is rated as a five-star punter by NKR, while he is ranked as the No. 5 punter in the country according to Kohl’s.

Smith also has an offer from Southern Miss.

