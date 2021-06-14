Clemson a 'top-school' for 4-star Florida WR as he awaits offer

During the first weekend of Dabo Swinney Camp, Clemson showed a couple of the nation’s best receivers what it would be like to be a part of WRU.

Opa Locka (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star WR Santana Fleming was on an unofficial visit, while his teammate and close friend, 5-star WR Brandon Inniss worked out. While Inniss, the nation’s No. 1 WR, received an official offer, Fleming did not. However, he’s confident that one should be coming soon.

“I had a great, great visit,” Fleming told The Clemson Insider. “I liked the coaches’ vibes. The facility is one of the best facilities in the country. Overall, the coaches just gave me that real hospitality that I was looking for in a visit. They made me feel like I was a priority in the 2023 class.”

“The only reason why I didn’t get the offer yet is they need my transcript,” he added.

Fleming (5-10, 160) is the No. 14 ranked receiver prospect in the nation and No. 96 overall player nationally in the 2023 Class, per 247Sports Composite.

He didn’t participate in last week’s camp as he’s coming back from an injury, but Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham still wanted Fleming to get as much of an experience as he could, even from the sidelines.

“I didn’t do the camp, I was just out there on an unofficial just getting a vibe,” Fleming said. “Recently, I’m coming back from a fractured thumb. [Coach Grisham] wanted me to come out there early, so I could see him coach up the receivers and see how he coaches, so I would be seeing what I would be getting in practice.”

Fleming did just that, he kept a close eye on the receivers, especially Inniss, who put on quite the show.

After Inniss worked out, Grisham took both of them around to show them what WRU is all about.

“Showing me and Brandon Inniss what they have to offer,” Fleming said. “We went to the player’s lounge, [Grisham] even took me and Brandon into his receiver room and he was just showing me and him, just showing us stats from other colleges, how they compare to them, how freshmen play right away.”

According to Fleming, Grisham is pretty adamant about getting his transcript, so they can “get things rolling.” Fleming is going to stay in contact with Grisham every week, hoping to secure that offer sooner than later.

Fleming heard from another former Clemson wideout — Artavis Scott, who was added to the Tigers’ staff earlier this year as an on-field graduate assistant.

“He was just saying that Clemson would be a good move for me and Brandon,” Fleming said of Scott. “He was saying how he already knew about us and how we’d be a good fit for what Clemson’s looking for in a receiver.”

While Fleming waits on that offer, Clemson is still heavily involved in his recruitment.

“They’re definitely one of the top schools, just considering me,” he said. “Clemson is one of the winningest programs in college football right now. They produce receivers constantly. It’s a great opportunity, as far as education-wise and football-wise. It’ll definitely be a top school down the stretch.”

