Clemson in Top 4 for 4-star LB, brother of current Tiger

One of the nation’s top linebacker prospects is down to four schools.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep four-star Josiah Trotter dropped a Top 4 on Monday night that featured Clemson along with South Carolina, Penn State and Ohio State.

Trotter (6-2, 225) is the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and their dad is former NFL two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.

Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Josiah on June 1, and he visited campus last Friday to work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Josiah is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 80 overall) regardless of position in the 2023 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the nation’s No. 11 linebacker.

First off I would like to thank God, I would not be here without him. I would like to thank all the coaches who have offered me to be able to play at the next level. I will be focusing on these 4 schools for the remainder of my process. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/AEo0xxW8M4 — Josiah Trotter (@TrotterJosiah) June 14, 2021

