Clemson in Top 4 for 4-star LB, brother of current Tiger

Clemson in Top 4 for 4-star LB, brother of current Tiger

Recruiting

Clemson in Top 4 for 4-star LB, brother of current Tiger

By June 14, 2021 7:15 pm

By |

One of the nation’s top linebacker prospects is down to four schools.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep four-star Josiah Trotter dropped a Top 4 on Monday night that featured Clemson along with South Carolina, Penn State and Ohio State.

Trotter (6-2, 225) is the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and their dad is former NFL two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.

Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Josiah on June 1, and he visited campus last Friday to work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Josiah is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 80 overall) regardless of position in the 2023 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the nation’s No. 11 linebacker.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Another standout prospect from the state of Georgia views Clemson as the cream of the crop. Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2024 OT Waltclaire Flynn, Jr. certainly enjoyed his time at Clemson. The big 6-foot-2, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home