Former Tiger is perfect example of how expanded CFP will benefit players

There is one reason why college football players should be in favor of the College Football Playoff being expanded. For those who play in these games, their chances of being drafted or making an NFL roster increase with each game.

With there being more playoff games, there is more tape for NFL teams to evaluate and not just any tape. But tape on how they performed against high-level competition.

“It gives you another opportunity and maybe numerous opportunities to see best-on-best,” ESPN’s Louis Riddick said on Get Up earlier this week.

Riddick should know better than anyone of the advantages considering his was once a former NFL scout and front office executive for player development.

“That is really what you are looking for when you are evaluating. You want to see players going against the very best competition,” he said. “You want as much exposure to players playing against the very best competition as you can possibly get.

“So, I think from an evaluation standpoint and from a data collection standpoint, in terms of watching tape, it is only going to serve you in a positive way, in terms of getting an even clearer or concise picture on who these guys actually are because you are seeing them play in some pressure packed situations.”

One of the best examples of what the CFP can do for a young man’s chances in the NFL came in the 2016 CFP.

Prior to the CFP, few people outside of Clemson knew who Kevin Dodd was. His story was a great one. Dodd struggled to get in the starting lineup until his final year at Clemson, and when he did, he made the most of his opportunities.

Dodd started all 15 games in 2015, as the Tigers finished the regular season with a 12-0 record and ranked No. 1 in the country. Though he did not earn All-ACC honors, the defensive end had a good year, as he registered 86 tackles, 23.5 for a loss and 12 sacks.

But where Dodd really earned his stripes came in the postseason. In the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina, plus two CFP games, Dodd recorded 13 tackles overall, 10 of which were behind the line of scrimmage and five of those were sacks.

He had one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss in the semifinal win over Oklahoma and then he recorded seven tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks against Alabama in the National Championship Game.

When the national championship game was over, Dodd was suddenly one of the top defensive end prospects in the country.

“I would like it personally,” Riddick said. “I would love to see these players go up against one another in high-stakes games late in the season, especially when you maybe have some guys that are highly graded that you are truly trying to figure out where to stack them and you see them against the very best competition with a lot on the line.”

Dodd turned his postseason run into the No. 33 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2016. Though Dodd’s NFL career lasted just two years, Riddick says those things happen, but the advantages, in his mind, outweigh the risks.

“Obviously, with more games comes more of a chance that some of these guys could get hurt or could end up putting more mileage on their bodies that takeaway from their future prospects down the road in terms of longevity,” Riddick said. “But I don’t think that is something you will be too concerned with.”

