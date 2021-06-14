Jags' all-time great explains pressure being placed on Lawrence

A lot of pressure comes with being a high draft pick in the NFL. However, that pressure is even more magnified when a player is the No. 1 overall pick in a draft.

Trevor Lawrence, who led Clemson to a 34-2 mark as the starting quarterback, was picked No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the start of the NFL season less than three months away, some are starting to wonder just how well Lawrence will handle the pressure.

On Monday, former Jacksonville star Tony Boselli was on a local Jacksonville radio station and was asked it it was fair to put that kind of pressure on a 21-year-old in his rookie season.

“When you get drafted high there are expectations and there should be. Is it fair to put that on a 20-something-year-old kid? It doesn’t matter,” Boselli said.

Boselli continued by saying if Lawrence does not put up productive numbers than people are going to question him.

“That’s just the way it is,” the former All-Pro left tackle said.

If anyone in Jacksonville should know about high expectations, it is Boselli. He was the Jags’ first ever draft pick when he was selected No. 2 overall in the 1995 NFL Draft.

Boselli played seven seasons for the Jaguars (1995-2001), where earned the right to play in five pro bowls and was a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He was also a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1990s.

"If Trevor Lawrence doesn't put up productive numbers people are going to question him. That's just the way it is." – More from @TonyBoselli on the expectations for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/1yW5h5Ulhc — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) June 14, 2021

