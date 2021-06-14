Trevor Lawrence injury update

Football

June 14, 2021

Last week former Clemson standout and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence tweaked his hamstring during organized team activities.

The injury does not appear to be too serious as Lawrence attended the Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp on Monday and was dressed out.

But the quarterback did have a sleeve on his left leg and was working off to the side according to Jacksonville reporters on the scene.

