Trevor Lawrence injury update

Last week former Clemson standout and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence tweaked his hamstring during organized team activities.

The injury does not appear to be too serious as Lawrence attended the Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp on Monday and was dressed out.

But the quarterback did have a sleeve on his left leg and was working off to the side according to Jacksonville reporters on the scene.

Trevor Lawrence is in attendance at #Jaguars Mini-Camp, but sporting leg sock on left leg. Working off to side. Lawrence was held out of most of last Tuesday’s OTA with a hamstring injury. HC Urban Meyer + Trevor will address media after practice @FCN2go | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/5qv2Qk4Gy5 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) June 14, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!