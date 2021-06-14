Watson's name continues to be linked to this NFL team

The Houston Texans have not made any official moves when it comes to trading former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, but the closer the team gets to training camp the more likely they are going to cut ties.

From a personnel standpoint, the Texans already appear to be moving on with life without Watson. So it is not “if” Houston will pull the trigger and make a deal, but “when.”

The Texans are likely waiting for Watson’s legal issues to be resolved. Teams that are interested in trading for the 25-year-old quarterback will then be waiting for the NFL’s verdict from its own investigation into the 22 lawsuits for sexual assault out on Watson.

What are the teams that seem to be interested in Watson’s services? Lately, one name keeps coming up — the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network writer Jeffri Chadiha, the Broncos appear to be the leading candidate.

“The Broncos are going to be linked to trade talk for a quarterback until one of two things happens: They actually find a reliable starter in the competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater or the two superstar quarterbacks who’ve gone sideways with their current teams resolve their own dramas,” Chadiha writes. “There was plenty of buzz surrounding a potential draft-day trade between Denver and Green Bay when reports surfaced of the resentment Aaron Rodgers presently holds towards the Packers.

“Now there are reports that Watson would love to land in Denver. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson recently spoke about this very subject on a podcast with former Denver CB Aqib Talib. When asked about Watson’s future, Jackson said, ‘I got a great relationship with Deshaun. I’ve been talking to him the last couple weeks. All he’s been telling me is, ‘Look, Jack, just tell them that’s where I want to be.’ He’s like, ‘That’s where I want to be.’ He’s like, ‘I want to be in Denver.'”

If Jackson is right, and Watson wants to be in Denver then the Broncos will likely do everything they can to make it happen once Watson’s legal issues are resolved.

Deshaun Watson as a Denver Bronco? That is something to think about.

