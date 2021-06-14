What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence Buzz

The spotlight will be on every move No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence makes this year.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.
Rookie Premiere – Offensive Masters
– @Trevorlawrencee (QB)
– @Real10jayy__ (WR)
– @kylepitts__ (TE)
– @ALIJAHVT (LG)
– @ohthatsNajee22 (HB) pic.twitter.com/jCNILSI3Bo
— Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) June 10, 2021
Trevor Lawrence: only rookie QB projected to top 4,000 passing yards in 2021 pic.twitter.com/cl01Ff120a
— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 7, 2021
Sorry Titans fans, but I'd take Trevor Lawrence in 2021 over Ryan Tannehill without thinking twice.
Titans system hides a lot of Tannehills warts & the things Tannehill is great at, Trevor is simply better at (Arm Talent, Accuracy).
I don't care that Trevor hasn't played yet.
— Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) June 5, 2021
.@Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr. on @gmfb @nflnetwork on QB Trevor Lawrence: "He's great. He's always ready to learn. He's throwing passes before guys come out of their routes." #Duval
— Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) June 11, 2021
Report: Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence has hamstring tightness:https://t.co/9WtqUbUBhP pic.twitter.com/PklIMAYbdY
— 247Sports (@247Sports) June 8, 2021
Are you Team Trevor Lawrence or Team Gardner Minshew? Let us know in the comments! https://t.co/pzTOH1Pkwi
— News4JAX (@wjxt4) June 13, 2021
— PFF (@PFF) June 11, 2021
Trevor Lawrence had very limited reps today at practice, Coach Meyer said he tightened his hamstring and the Jaguars wanted to be cautious
He will be back on the field on Thursday after a off day tomorrow
— Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) June 8, 2021
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring.https://t.co/GA4fvDu02P
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 8, 2021
Trevor Lawrence is what the cool kids like to call a generational prospect.
Urban Meyer seemingly makes a new strange decision every week.
Can Lawrence ball out enough to become just the 8th fantasy football rookie QB1 since 2010?
Full article: https://t.co/fcss0wBIJP
— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 8, 2021