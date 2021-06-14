What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence Buzz

By Robert MacRae | June 14, 2021 9:10 am ET

The spotlight will be on every move No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence makes this year.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.

Trevor Lawrence: only rookie QB projected to top 4,000 passing yards in 2021 pic.twitter.com/cl01Ff120a — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 7, 2021

Sorry Titans fans, but I'd take Trevor Lawrence in 2021 over Ryan Tannehill without thinking twice. Titans system hides a lot of Tannehills warts & the things Tannehill is great at, Trevor is simply better at (Arm Talent, Accuracy). I don't care that Trevor hasn't played yet. — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) June 5, 2021

.@Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr. on @gmfb @nflnetwork on QB Trevor Lawrence: "He's great. He's always ready to learn. He's throwing passes before guys come out of their routes." #Duval — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) June 11, 2021

Report: Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence has hamstring tightness:https://t.co/9WtqUbUBhP pic.twitter.com/PklIMAYbdY — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 8, 2021

Are you Team Trevor Lawrence or Team Gardner Minshew? Let us know in the comments! https://t.co/pzTOH1Pkwi — News4JAX (@wjxt4) June 13, 2021

Trevor Lawrence had very limited reps today at practice, Coach Meyer said he tightened his hamstring and the Jaguars wanted to be cautious He will be back on the field on Thursday after a off day tomorrow — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) June 8, 2021

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring.https://t.co/GA4fvDu02P — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 8, 2021