Florida WR says it would be 'an honor' to play for Grisham

Clemson had plenty of players from Miami’s Edison High School on hand during the final session of Dabo Swinney Camp last week.

Among those in attendance was British Mitchell, a 2023 wide receiver, who holds a Penn State offer and has been making a name for himself at camps across the country this summer.

Mitchell (5-10, 170) participated in drills with his teammate, 4-star WR Nathaniel Joseph, as the Edison teammates received instruction from Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“He’s a real cool coach and it would be an honor to play for him,” Mitchell told The Clemson Insider.

For Mitchell, the highlight of his visit was getting an opportunity to work alongside Grisham and learn from one of the best receivers coaches in the nation, he said.

Mitchell doesn’t hold a Clemson offer just yet, but he would consider the Tigers as a top-5, potentially top-3 school in his current recruitment. While an offer isn’t imminent, Mitchell seemed confident that he’ll get one down the road, he said that Clemson’s coaching staff just wants to see more of him.

After Clemson, Mitchell’s team made pit stops at Florida and UCF, they’ll also camp at Miami (Fla.) and FAU, as they finish out their tour of their home state.

When it comes time to make a decision, Mitchell said the most important thing for him is what fits him, academically and football-wise.

