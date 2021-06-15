FOX Sports analyst questions Heisman and Clemson

FOX Sports analyst questions the legitimacy of the Heisman Trophy.

RJ Young gave his thoughts on the award and says it is “kinda trash” for not always going to the “best” players in college football, citing former Clemson quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence as perfect examples of that.

"The Heisman trophy is kinda trash." 🗑@RJ_Young explains why the award is actually overrated pic.twitter.com/gBWfpcXkOj — The No. 1 Ranked Show (@numberoneshow) June 14, 2021

