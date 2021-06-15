Rodgers hyping up his former teammate

Amari Rodgers hyped up his former Clemson teammate on social media Tuesday.

The Bengals held their media day on Monday and posted a video of Tee Higgins. The former Clemson wide receiver started in 14 games for Cincinnati last season and caught 67 passes for 908 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

Rodgers is wrapping up his first mandatory minicamp with the Packers on Tuesday since they selected him with the 85th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay wide receiver quote tweeted the Bengals and said, “That’s how you comin?” with a surprised face emoji and a fire emoji.

