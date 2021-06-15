Three wild-card destinations in Watson trade talk

Football

By June 15, 2021 9:08 pm

Deshaun Watson trade talks are heating up after Texan’s general manager Nick Caserio told a Houston radio station Monday the team will make a decision about their quarterback before training camp.

Matt Fitzgerald of Sportsnaut detailed three possible destinations for Watson that are off the beaten path.

Much of the former Clemson standout’s fate is up in the air as he deals with allegations of sexual misconduct. If Watson’s off the field issues are settled before Houston’s training camp a trade is much more likely.

On possible destination listed by Fitzgerald is the Raiders where Watson would be reunited with his former teammate Hunter Renfrow. In this scenario Watson would be traded for Las Vegas quarterback Derrick Carr.

The second possibility is a return to Watson’s home state of Georgia where the Falcons would trade Matt Ryan and look towards the future with a younger quarterback. Atlanta has extra salary cap space after trading Julio Jones.

The final possibility outlined by Fitzgerald is a move to New York where the Giants rid themselves of former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones in favor of Watson.

Read Fitzgerald’s full analysis here.

