5-star Clemson offer goes out

Clemson has offered a five-star prospect and top-10 national recruit in the class of 2023.

The Tigers extended an offer to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian Academy guard Marvel Allen, he announced via social media Wednesday afternoon.

Allen is rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 9 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound rising junior also has offers from Virginia Tech, LSU, Illinois, Stanford, Penn State, Miami, Alabama, Georgia and Memphis.

