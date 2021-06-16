Clemson-Georgia ticket drop date

The Duke’s Mayo Classic between Clemson and Georgia on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. is the hottest ticket in college football.

The game’s twitter account sent out a reminder on Wednesday that tickets go on sale in less than 24 hours.

So if you are a Tiger or Bulldog looking for tickets keep your eyes peeled to secure access to the renewal of the rivalry that carries significant College Football Playoff ramifications.

