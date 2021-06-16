Clemson-Georgia ticket drop date

The Duke’s Mayo Classic between Clemson and Georgia on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. is the hottest ticket in college football.

The game’s twitter account sent out a reminder on Wednesday that tickets go on sale in less than 24 hours.

So if you are a Tiger or Bulldog looking for tickets keep your eyes peeled to secure access to the renewal of the rivalry that carries significant College Football Playoff ramifications.

24 hours until tickets go on sale. — Duke's Mayo Classic(s) (@DukesMayoBowl) June 16, 2021

