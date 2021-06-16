Former Tiger nominated for ESPYS Award

Football

Former Clemson wide receiver is in the running for an ESPYS Award.

Deandre Hopkins, of course now with the Arizona Cardinals, has been nominated for the ESPYS Best Play award.

Hopkins made one of, if not the most memorable play of the 2020 NFL season when he caught the “Hail Murray,” a game-winning hail mary pass from Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 15.

You can vote for Hopkins’ play here: LINK.

Football

